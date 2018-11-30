Next-gen cars will be embedded with much more technology: Skoda India MD

Gurpratap Boparai, managing director of Skoda India, has been appointed leader of Volkswagen (VW) Group India. Work on streamlining operations has begun. Boparai tells Pavan Lall that this is the first step in having India as a key focus area for the group.

Edited excerpts: What is the rationale behind the new appointment? The idea is to increase synergy across operations, strategy, addressing regulations, specifically Co2 emissions, and tailoring product portfolio. For years now, there has not been one single authority in India running the company. VW announced 16 new ...