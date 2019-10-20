Next level is advanced biometrics: Lufthansa Group Airlines' Alain Chisari

How big an opportunity is the ongoing festival season in India for Lufthansa? Of course seasonality matters but occupancy has never been an issue for us at least in India. We have never struggled to fill up the planes.

What has been an issue and it’s a known fact in India is how to drive the fares and the prices during the festive season because less corporate demand means more people flying for leisure. So there is a different passenger mix on board for us but generally the demand in India has outpaced the capacity that we offer. And this is the reason we are growing ...