NHAI kickstarts process to form InvIT to tap investment in highways sector

The (NHAI) has kick-started the process of setting up the stment in the highways sector by setting up a company that will act as an investment manager to the proposed InvIT.

The authority on Thursday said it has formed a panel to select an Investment Manager to initiate the InvIT process. The idea is to set up a competent entity of experts that can professionally run the infrastructure Trust to mobilise resources from the market for monetising completed highway projects of

As part of the structure, a new company is being set up to act as the Investment Manager to the proposed InvIT, a collective investment scheme through which individuals and institutional investors can directly invest in infrastructure projects. The assets are placed in an infrastructure trust where investors put in money. Income from these assets is given as dividend to the investors.

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, is the Convenor of the Committee and other members include Deepak Parekh, Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation; Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank; and Sanjay Mitra, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

As InvIT shall be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi government entity in the country, it is important to have a professional management structure for the investment manager, an official statement said.

ALSO READ: Centre sanctions Rs 909.85 crore for permanent NIT campus in Uttarakhand

NHAI plans to offer 19 projects worth around Rs 35,000 crore under the InvIT model of which about two to three projects worth Rs 5,000-6,000 crore are expected to be taken up first.

InvIT would be NHAI’s second asset monetisation model after it had earlier placed projects under the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model. A joint venture of Macquarie and Ashoka Buildcon picked up the first batch TOT projects in 2018 after paying an upfront fee of Rs 9,680 crore for nine national highway stretches.

The Union Cabinet later in December 2019 allowed NHAI to set up InvIT as well. It approved setting up the trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882 and complying with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014. It also gave the highway authority the flexibility of holding assets either directly under the trust or through a special purpose or holding company of NHAI.

The projects with record of tolling for at least one year would be placed under the InvIT. The money raised through such monetisation would be used for further investment in the road sector. Some part of the tolling revenue would, however, need to be used for operation and maintenance of these highways.

It is expected that long-term investors including pension and sovereign funds could invest in the NHAI’s InvIT. These projects would be more attractive than greenfield highway stretches since there would not be any construction risk attached to them.