NHPC board approves merger with subsidiary Jalpower Corporation

-
ALSO READ
CCI gives conditional nod to Zee-Sony merger, formal order awaited
NHPC profit rises 7% to Rs 1,053 cr in Q1 on account of higher revenues
NHPC Q2 net profit rises over 21% to Rs 1,685 cr on back of higher revenues
NHPC Ltd inks pact to develop Nepal hydropower plant left by China
Zee-Sony merger gets BSE, NSE nod after agreement signed last December
-
State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to merge the company's arm Jalpower Corporation Ltd with itself.
NHPC had acquired Jalpower Corporation Ltd (JPCL) and its 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV hydro power project in March 2021 through insolvency proceedings.
"Board of Directors of NHPC Ltd (Company or Transferee Company) in its meeting held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 has inter-alia approved the scheme of merger/ amalgamation of Jalpower Corporation Ltd (Transferor Company) (a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC) with the Company," it said in a BSE filing.
It also stated that since the merger is between wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company, no cash or issue of new shares shall be undertaken.
There will be no change in shareholding pattern post merger.
Earlier in March 2021, the company had informed the bourses that it has completed the formalities for the takeover of Rangit Stage-IV Hydro Electric Project (120 MW) by remitting Rs 165 crore to the account of JPCL for distribution to the creditors as per the approved resolution plan.
JPCL is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC Ltd, it had stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 18:28 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU