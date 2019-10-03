Niche advisory firm Eiliant bags three mandates to raise $12 mn for clients

Eiliant Advisors, a niche advisory firm focused on start-ups and mid-market companies, on Thursday said it has signed contracts with three start-ups to raise $12 million over the next several months. These start-ups work in the the area of deep-tech and enterprise-tech. It did not reveal the names.

The Bengaluru-based firm has also signed another 3 multi-year contracts in advisory services for upstarts in bakery, wellness and chocolate industries, it said. Eiliant helps with fund-raise, go-to-market strategy, tech and operations consulting, and tax advisory. Its focus areas include technology, manufacturing and financial services.

In Thursday's announcement, the company said it has hired three more partners taking the total count to five. New partners are Dean George who has worked with Arvind, Titan, StoreKing and HCL; Jubin Mishra who has worked with Accenture, HSBC, Sony and Intellecap; and Sachin Gupta who has worked with LG, Blue Dart, Toll Group before joining Eiliant.

Eiliant was started in July 2018 by former Morgan Stanley vice president Udit Mitra and Anish Sengupta, an IIT Varanasi alumnus and long-time technology executive.

The firm was the sole advisor to Bellatrix Aerospace, a propulsion systems start-up, on its recent $3 million fund raise.