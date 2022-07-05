NICL picks Cognizant for accelerating, managing its digital transformation

Nasdaq-listed IT services firm announced today that it had been selected as a strategic technology provider by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) to accelerate and manage its . The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

is one of India’s leading public sector .

awarded the multi-year mandate to to elevate its technology roadmap, help manage its centralised web-based core insurance solution comprising multiple applications, underlying technology infrastructure and security, and provide consulting services, among other things.

will also support NICL’s technology roadmap by leveraging digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and microservices-based architecture.

“We are committed to supporting the forward-looking technology vision of National Insurance Company and facilitating their journey,” said Achal Kataria, vice president and India country head, Cognizant. “Our strong technology consulting and digital capabilities will be applied to assist in offering an improved and secure customer experience.”