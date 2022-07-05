NICL picks Cognizant for accelerating, managing its digital transformation

-
ALSO READ
Cognizant Q1 meets Street estimates; net income rises 11.5% to $563 mn
Cognizant net income up 11.5%, to hire 50K from campuses this year
Cognizant to hire 50,000 freshers in CY22; highest ever for the company
CtrlS commences work on its third data center in Hyderabad
Cognizant Q4 results mark its return to double digit annual revenue growth
-
Nasdaq-listed IT services firm Cognizant announced today that it had been selected as a strategic technology provider by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) to accelerate and manage its digital transformation. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
NICL is one of India’s leading public sector general insurance companies.
NICL awarded the multi-year mandate to Cognizant to elevate its technology roadmap, help manage its centralised web-based core insurance solution comprising multiple applications, underlying technology infrastructure and security, and provide consulting services, among other things.
Cognizant will also support NICL’s technology roadmap by leveraging digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and microservices-based architecture.
“We are committed to supporting the forward-looking technology vision of National Insurance Company and facilitating their digital transformation journey,” said Achal Kataria, vice president and India country head, Cognizant. “Our strong technology consulting and digital capabilities will be applied to assist NICL in offering an improved and secure customer experience.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU