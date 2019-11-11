NIIF Infrastructure Finance set for a tax dispute with I-T department

NIIF Infrastructure Finance Ltd, earlier known as IDFC Infrastructure Finance Ltd, is set for a dispute with the income-tax department — the fund is seeking an exemption since 2015, while the I-T department notified the fund only from April 1 this year.

The company was registered as an infrastructure debt fund with the Reserve Bank of India in 2015 and had informed the I-T department that its income was exempt from tax under Section 10 (47) of the Income-Tax Act as notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for infrastructure debt fund. Section 10(47) of the ...