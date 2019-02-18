NIIF plans aggressive foray into airport sector, hunts for investors

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a government-backed sovereign fund, has planned a foray into the airport sector.

The fund, which invests primarily in infrastructure assets, has bid for four of the six airports the government has put up for sale, said two persons aware of the development. Sources said the NIIF had tied up with Zurich Airport to bid for the airports. “The NIIF has partnered Zurich Airport to bid for the airports in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Mangaluru,” said a source, adding that the equity structure of the partnership ...