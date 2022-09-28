JUST IN
'We have sold 50% of Mumbai inventory': Puravankara CEO Abhishek Kapoor
Nikhil Kamath tops Hurun's under 40 rich list, Ola CEO in 2nd spot

Kamath is followed by Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric with a wealth of Rs 11,700 crore

Dev Chatterjee 

Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha
Zerodha’s founder Nikhil Kamath

With a wealth of Rs 17,500 crore, Zerodha’s founder Nikhil Kamath, 36, tops a self-made rich list of individuals under 40 years. According to ‘IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2022’, Kamath is followed by Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric with a wealth of Rs 11,700 crore and Media Network’s Divyank Turakhia with a wealth of Rs 11,200 crore. The Hurun India rich list has 53 entrepreneurs under 40 years of age.


First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 23:34 IST

