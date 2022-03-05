Ninjacart launches $25-million agri seed fund for new-age start-ups

Agri-platform lending platform on Friday said it has launched a USD 25-million agri seed fund to support emerging and new-age in the agriculture sector.

To boost tech innovation and accelerate disruption, will make seed investments in start-ups, entrepreneurs and tech innovators who present sustainable and tech-enabled solutions, the company said in a statement.

In addition, will invest in teams that have great tech abilities but may lack a solution or an idea at the moment.

"We have come a long way and we now wish to give back to the system by investing in new ideas and teams that are working hard to bring about change," Ninjacart co-founder and CEO Thirukumaran Nagarajan said.

