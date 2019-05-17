Nippon Life to buy 43% stake in Reliance MF for 70 billion yen: Nikkei

Japan's will pay close to 70 billion yen to acquire a majority of its joint venture partner Reliance Capital's (RCap) 43 per cent stake in India's fifth-largest asset management company, Reliance Asset Management (RNAM), according to a report.

The asset manager's stock price had been trading four per cent higher on Friday amid reports about the stake sale. Even the share price of was up 2.7 per cent. The Reliance Home Finance stock -- the other listed entity of -- was up 5.2 per cent.

Following the deal, Nippon Life's stake would increase to more than 70 per cent, the report said.

The reported 70 billion yen of valuation -- at current exchange rates -- stands at Rs 4,476 crore. As per Thursday's closing price, the 43 per cent stake was valued at Rs 5,186 crore.

Analysts expected the deal to be finalised at a premium to market prices as it involves change of control. The deal could also trigger an open offer as it would lead to change of ownership.

RCap, which is part of the Anil Ambani group, has been looking to monetise its assets to address its debt-related challenges.

The stake sale in RNAM is seen as a key part of RCap's monetisation plans.

In an interaction with Business Standard, the management of said they were expecting to get Rs 10,000 crore or upwards from the AMC stake sale, monetisation of general insurance business and other non-core businesses.

RNAM was listed in November 2017 at an issue price of Rs 252. On Thursday, the scrip had closed at Rs 197, which is 22 per cent lower than the issue price.