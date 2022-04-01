Nissan India reports 25% decline in domestic wholesales in March

-
Automaker Nissan India on Friday reported a 25 per cent decline in domestic wholesales at 3,007 units in March.
The company had registered 4,012 units in domestic wholesales in March 2021.
The domestic wholesales of the company were at 37,678 units in the fiscal ended March 2022, Nissan India said in a statement.
For the fiscal ended March 2021, the company's domestic wholesales were at 18,886 units with no sales in April 2020 due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.
Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said the year ended March 2022 has been "a year of turnaround" for the company riding on the back of compact SUV Magnite.
The Magnite has crossed a total of one lakh plus customer bookings, both in domestic and export markets, the company said.
