Nissan's first global digital hub inaugurated at Trivandrum IT park

The Global Digital Hub was officially inaugurated on Monday at Trivandrum, Kerala. This centre will drive digital transformation for Nissan's business by placing digital technology at the heart of key operations and services.

Speaking after inaugurating the hub, Kerala Chief Minister said, " coming to Thiruvananthapuram marks the beginning of a new era for Kerala IT (Information technology). We will do our best to ensure Kerala proves to be Nissan's second home after Japan."

The facility, located in Kerala's IT hub, Technopark, in Thiruvananthapuram, is the first of a number of software and information technology development centres slated to come up in Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.

The hub in Thiruvananthapuram will allow to provide application portfolio management, best-in-class user experiences, product development capabilities, data science, cybersecurity and connectivity as the automotive industry evolves, with growing use of autonomous, connected and electric vehicle technology, said an official release.

Union Minister of State for Tourism, K J Alphons, said, "The Government of India is keen and proactive in supporting investments in the technology sector and that has contributed to Nissan's decision to set up their first global digital hub in India."

"We are excited to accomplish this key milestone in the journey of Nissan Digital. This hub in India will serve as an important engine to drive Nissan's global digital transformation and we already have some of the finest technology talent driving outcomes to serve our customers around the world better," said Tony Thomas, corporate vice-president and chief information officer at Nissan.