Nitin Gadkari's criticism of NHAI casts shadow on the body's functioning

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s viral video lambasting the Authority of India (NHAI) for the delay in completion of its own new building has cast a shadow on the functioning of the body. Government engineers, however, are always perceived as being inefficient and corrupt though the minister did not call them out for not being honest.

At the heart of his criticism is the delay in decision making and a lack of monitoring. Some officials, however, blamed the delays on overambitious contractors. “When delays happen, officials do not want to take decisions since they fear corruption charges can be levied,” said an official.

Former Road Secretary Vijay Chhibber, who also headed NHAI for a short duration, however, agreed with Gadkari’s criticism of the authority. “He (Gadkari) is right when he criticises NHAI as I have experienced that first hand. Why should a building take more than a decade to complete?” Chhibber said.

The minister, too, said, "You (NHAI) take action against contractors but never against the PDs (project directors) and independent engineers." He was remotely inaugurating the new NHAI building in Dwarka, which took 9 years to complete. The minister said the photographs of officials responsible for the delay should be displayed in the building "so that people come to know about these great personalities who took 9 years to construct a building".





The minister said that he was ashamed at the delays in decision making by NHAI officials that have cost the sector dearly and wanted the authority to function in a “transparent, time bound, result oriented, qualitative and corruption-free” manner.

The minister also referred to a report prepared by then joint secretary Leena Nandan on bringing efficiency in NHAI functioning. “It essentially encouraged delegation of authority. It was found that since decision making revolved around a few people, it caused inordinate delays. The idea is to delegate powers for greater efficiency,” an official in the know said.

When it comes to highway construction, delays have sometimes been on the part of finance ministry officials, too. A serving official, requesting anonymity, said, “When we go to them for project approval, they are not very forthcoming in their approvals. We are trying to streamline the process so that project execution will not suffer.”

Raghav Chandra, former NHAI chairman, however, blamed contractors for delays in highway construction. “Inefficient contractors, who bite more than they can chew, have posed problems in the past for NHAI. During 2010-2015, several bid for the BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects but diverted funds raised for those projects elsewhere. That did a lot of damage to the sector,” he said.

Chandra also said that delay in the land acquisition process is one of the challenges that the face. “For some projects, the land acquisition did not happen on time and, therefore, they got delayed. But primarily the states have to do that. Unless their synergy between the contractors, central and state governments, things cannot run efficiently,” he said.Nitin Gadkari's criticism of NHAI casts shadow on the body's functioning