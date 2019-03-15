Nitin Paranjpe: Unilever's Mr Dependable takes the spotlight

Unilever’s move to elevate Nitin Paranjpe, president, foods and refreshment, to the position of chief operating officer (COO) did not surprise many.

The world’s second-largest consumer goods company has been struggling at an overall level, having missed Street estimates on sales in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2018 (firm follows a January-December accounting year). While Argentina, facing inflationary pressures, and developed markets (such as Europe) were to blame for the lower-than-expected Q4 sales, announced in January, Alan Jope, who took charge as Unilever ...