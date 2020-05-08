NLC on war footing to operationalise boiler units after Thursday mishap

India said today that it is taking measures on a war footing to operationalise the boiler units at its facility in Neyveli, after an accident occurred in one of the boilers on Thursday evening. The company has asked an expert to investigate the mishap, even as two of the eight workmen who sustained injuries are under special care in a tertiary care hospital.

The company today said that in order to meet power requirement at this critical time, action is being taken on a war footing to ensure that all units, other than the affected Unit 6, are operationalised at the earliest. The accident at the Unit 6 has impacted the conveyor that caters to Units 5 and 7.

ALSO READ: Country's first round-the-clock solar power tender closes at Rs 2.9/unit

Unit 5 will be brought back into service on Friday itself, while Unit 4, which was under annual scheduled maintenance will be lighted up and synchronised within two days. Unit 7 is expected to be back in service within a week's time. All the safety measures are being ensured before resuming the power generation from these units, it said.

The management has sought the services of A S Bakshi, retired chairman of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), to investigate into the incident and give his findings.

ALSO READ: Govt hikes borrowing limit by over 50% to Rs 12 trn as virus grips economy

The two regular workment and the six workmen of contractors who sustained injuries in the accident are under special care and treatment at Kaveri Hospital, Tiruchirapalli. A team of doctors and officials from India Ltd are closely co-ordinating and monitoring their treatment, said the company. The families of the affected workmen are being extended necessary support by the Company, it added.