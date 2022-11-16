JUST IN
NMDC in talks to invest in lithium exploration companies in Australia

Investment would be voa NMDC's Perth-based arm, Legacy Iron Ore, which is already prospecting for iron ore, gold and base metals there

lithium | NMDC | Australia

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr

With the race for lithium intensifying across the world, Indian public sector miner NMDC is in discussion to invest in lithium-focused exploration firms in Australia to secure offtake for India.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 19:40 IST

