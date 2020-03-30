NMDC pledges Rs 150 crore to PM CARES FUND for war against Covid-19

-
State-run National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) would donate Rs 150 crore for fighting the novel coronavirus in the country.
“To deal with the difficult times arising out of COVID 19 in the Country, NMDC will be donating Rs 150 crore to PM CARES FUND,” NMDC Chairman-cum-Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar
said in a tweet. It is a small contribution from NMDC Limited for a National Cause on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
The country’s largest iron-ore producer and exporter is learnt to be the biggest contributor so far among the public sector undertakings (PSUs) for fighting coronavirus.
Earlier, the NMDC had announced to give assistance of Rs 1,000 to all employees including contract employees, labourers, trainees, apprentices etc for additional expenses for preventing coronavirus. The assistance had been provided to mitigate the additional expenses for purchase of sanitization materials.
The NMDC management had written letter to all heads of projects and units in this connection. The additional payment may be disbursed along with current month salary.
