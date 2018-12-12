NMDC price cuts: Analysts say sustaining realisations crucial for earnings

NMDC’s announcement on the December price cuts soon after reporting strong jump in sales numbers dampened the street sentiments. The stock that had recovered slightly slipped to 52-week lows a few days back and continues trading weak. Though company’s latest volume numbers showed sales volume surpassing 3.0 million tonne (MT)-mark in the month of October for the first time in FY19, buoyed by the Chhattisgarh segment, it announced a price cut for its December produce a few days later. The falling international iron-ore prices led company cut prices notified prices for lumps and fines for the first time since April by Rs 300/tonne and Rs 200/tonne respectively.

The grade 62 per cent Fe iron-ore per tonne price Ex-China have declined from close to $75 at start of November to about $66 now, leading being forced to cuts prices. Analysts say the same was being anticipated in the wake of a reduction in iron ore prices by Odisha miners in November, price fall in the long steel products and a decline in off-take by Chhattisgarh-based sponge iron units in November.

The decline in off-takes by Chhattisgarh based sponge iron-units will be a cause of worry, given that the demand from this state had boosted NMDC’s iron-ore sales crossing 3 .0 MT mark in October. The company is already facing constraints in Karnataka volumes due to the production halt at Donimalai mine over the issue of increased rental demanded by the Karnataka government on the extension of the mining lease. This remains a major cause of concern as analysts feel that FY19 sales volume may be impacted to the extent of 5 MT if production does not resume at Donimalai mine for rest of the year while Motilal Oswal securities has reduced iron ore sales estimates by 10/21 per cent to 30.9/32MT for FY19/20.

With volumes under pressure, it is its realisations that will play an important role for company’s revenue and profitability growth. The only saving grace as of now is, analyst feel, the downside to realisations may be limited as of now. We do not rule out further cutbacks if international iron ore prices continue to fall, but believe domestic market supply would stay constrained if the production halt at Donimalai persists say analysts at Edelweiss.