No layoffs, but will take steps to cut costs, says L&T Infotech's Jalona

L&T Infotech closed FY20 with a strong set of numbers. The Mumbai-headquartered company’s CEO & MD Sanjay Jalona tells Sai Ishwar that despite Covid-19 affecting some of its business verticals like manufacturing and retail, he is still optimistic of posting better growth in the ongoing fiscal.

In the short term, he says, the company is taking several cost cutting measures to tide over the crisis though there is no plan to cut jobs. Edited excerpts: How would you rate the company’s performance in the year gone by? We had a difficult first half on account of some ...