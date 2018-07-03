No link between de-listing and protests: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

The Vedanta group, which grew out of acquisitions and realignments of group companies, is now taking another step of delisting the flagship Vedanta Resources from the London Stock Exchange with its promoter Anil Agarwal taking control through his trust Volcan Investments.

While analysts say this could mean less regulatory scrutiny for the parent company, the group says it is simplification of corporate structure. In an emailed interview with Jyoti Mukul, Agarwal says there will no impact of the proposed de-listing on the India business Why has Vedanta Resources decided to ...