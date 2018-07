Vedanta to delist from LSE, Agarwal's family trust makes cash buyout offer

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Resources plc will delist from the after promoter group made a cash offer to buy out about 33 per cent of the public shareholding in the company.



Anil Agarwal's family trust has agreed to buy the rest of in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds ($3.03 billion).

Volcan, the investment arm of Agarwal family, made an offer to buy public float at a price of 825 pence per share, 27.6 per cent higher than closing of of 647 pence on June 29, the company said in a filing to the

"In addition to the offer price, shareholders will also be entitled to receive the previously announced dividend of $0.41 per share in respect of the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, which when taken together with the offer price represents a total value of 856 pence per share," it said.



The move is to simplify the corporate structure of Vedanta and its subsidiaries, it said.

Agarwal said Vedanta was the first Indian company to be listed on the in 2003.

"The London listing has served us extremely well since that time. However, given the subsequent growth of our underlying businesses and the maturity of the Indian capital markets, together with related feedback from our shareholders and other stakeholders, we have concluded that a separate London listing is no longer necessary to achieve the Vedanta Group's strategic objectives.

"In taking this important step towards greater group simplification, we wanted to ensure that the independent shareholders of Plc were provided with the opportunity to exit on attractive terms, and I believe this possible offer will deliver on that objective," he said.