No 'negative impact' after promoter shareholding freeze: Patanjali Foods

-
ALSO READ
Patanjali Foods Q2 results: Net profit down 31.6% YoY to Rs 112.3 crore
Patanjali Foods down 5% after stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding
Patanjali Foods plans to build export portfolio of FMCG, health products
Stock exchanges freeze promoter shareholding of Patanjali Foods
Edible oil shares in focus: AWL, Patanjali Foods freeze at 5% upper circuit
-
Stock exchanges freezing promoter shareholding in Patanjali Foods has not affected the company’s functioning, said the firm in a press statement on Thursday.
“We do not foresee any adverse or negative impact on the financials position of the Company owing to the instant freeze of Promoters’ shareholding by the stock exchanges,” it said.
The statement was issued after Patanjali Foods' promoters—yoga guru Baba Ramdev is among them—failed to meet the 25 per cent public shareholding within the stipulated time period.
The promoter stake in the company is at 80.82 per cent. The Securities and Exchange Board’s rules allow a maximum of three years to bring down promoter holding to at least 75 per cent in such cases.
“The promoters are fully committed to the mandatory compliance of achieving MPS (minimum public shareholding ) and are exploring various ways and means to achieve the MPS and simultaneously ensuring that interest of the public shareholders is appropriately protected,” Patanjali Foods said in an exchange filing.
Patanjali, in March 2022, issued 66.2 million new shares via a follow on public offering (FPO) to increase public shareholding.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 12:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU