No plan to sell Sasan power project: Reliance Power CEO K Rajagopal

Reliance Power cited impairment, higher finance costs, and lower income as the reasons for a Q4 loss of Rs 3,558.51 crore. While its Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) is operating above the optimum level, Tilaiya and Krishnapatnam have been terminated.

In an interview to Shreya Jai, CEO K Rajagopal talks about the ongoing cases in several states. Edited excerpts: What is the status of shifting of a unit of gas-based Samalkot power project in Andhra Pradesh to Bangladesh? Module 1 of Samalkot will be deployed in Phase I of Bangladesh Project being developed at Meghanaghat near ...