Adani group to invest USD 150 bn in pursuit of USD 1 trillion valuation
No plans to exit Kerala, will hire around 600 people, says Byju's
India Inc moves to Dubai in droves as emirate eases ownership rules
Govt equity in Vodafone Idea hinges on stock recovery: Indus Towers
What's in store for Twitter and its spats with Indian govt in the Musk era?
Can low earth orbit satellites roar? Mittal, Musk, Tatas putting in money
Zooming ahead: 68,324 two-wheeler EVs sold in Oct, highest in 2022
Concerns over bidding process as Reliance Cap resolution enters final stage
Future Enterprises defaults on principal amount of Rs 126.13 cr in Sep
Boycott calls force advertisers, celebrities to increase safeguards
No plans to exit Kerala, will hire around 600 people, says Byju's

The total number of Byju's centres across the state will be 14, while no. of employees will increase from 3,000 to 3,600

Byju's | Kerala govt | EdTech

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Byju's
The Bengaluru-based firm said in this ongoing organizational restructuring for profitable growth

Byju’s has said it has no plans to exit Kerala and is setting up three centres in the state and hiring around 600 people. The edtech company, which is valued at $22 billion, is targeting to be profitable by March next year.

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 23:52 IST

