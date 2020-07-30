'No political influence from China': App majors seek review of ban

After their mobile applications (apps) were banned in India on the grounds of national security breach, several Chinese firms have approached the Union government for a review of the decision while stating there was no political influence from China in their business.

In their representation to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY), some of the firms running popular apps said there was no interference of the Chinese government, adding they’re working for the development of the Indian economy and contributing to employment generation. All 59 Chinese ...