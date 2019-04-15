No question of sacrificing margins for growth: TCS CFO V Ramakrishnan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) posted better-than-expected financial numbers in March quarter as well as in the whole of FY19 though experts had raised concerns on its margins.

V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer of TCS, tells Romita Majumdar that there will be no rethink of the firm’s margin growth strategy as it seeks to balance it on a thin rope with increasing demand. Edited excerpts: Will margins continue to be a chink in the armour for TCS despite excelling in most other parameters? You have said you made it to the lower end of your aspirational margin band at 25.1 per ...