No reason for direct allocation of 5G spectrum to enterprises: COAI

Pankaj Chowdhary, Minister of State, Finance expressed confidence in the industry estimates of the Fintech market to reach $150 billion by 2025, as he inaugurated ASSOCHAM’S International Fintech Festival here on Wednesday.
This is five times the industry's current market size of around $31 billion as per the latest estimates.
Choudhary stressed the need to bridge the digital divide and promote broad-based customer participation.
