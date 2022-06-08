OPPO K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 launched at Rs 17,499: Details here

-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday launched in India the OPPO K10 5G. Based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip powered 4G model of the same name, the OPPO K10 5G is a new variant with support for 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.
Priced at Rs 17,499, the OPPO K10 5G will be available on Flipkart, OPPO Online Store from June 15. In partnership with Flipkart, OPPO is offering up to three months no-cost equated monthly instalment, a flat discount of Rs 1500 on SBI cards and EMI transactions, Axis Bank cards and EMI transactions, Bank of Baroda credit card and credit card EMI transactions, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards and EMI transactions.
In terms of specifications, the OPPO K10 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. Imaging is covered by a dual-camera array on the back -- a 48MP primary camera of an f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP depth camera sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor for face unlock mechanism, selfies, video calls, and more.
The device is based on Android 12 operating system-based ColorOS 12.1 interface. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, and up to 5GB dynamic RAM expansion.
