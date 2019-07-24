No reason to fret, market will bounce back, says HUL's Sanjiv Mehta

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) felt the slowdown pangs in the June quarter (Q1) as consumer demand moderated sharply. In a post-results press conference, HUL’s Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta responded to questions from Viveat Susan Pinto on the road ahead for the company.

Edited excerpts: When do you see the tide changing in FMCG? The government is taking necessary steps to revive economic growth. We remain optimistic that the second half of the current financial year will be better. After a slow start, the monsoons have picked up in different parts of the country ...