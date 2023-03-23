JUST IN
NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again starting today
RailTel bags order worth Rs 34.91 cr for expansion of data centre in MP
Law firms plan fee hikes to retain talent amid 'foreign entry'
Air India revises privilege leaves policy from April 1: Official
Coming to a kirana near you: Reliance Consumer expands FMCG play
Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war
No thaw seen in start-up funding winter despite 231 deals this year
Spotify has spent less than 10% of its $100 million diversity fund
Long-term aim to reduce cost of operations by 30-50%: Adani Airports CEO
Reliance Consumer expands portfolio in home, personal care segments
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NSE, BSE to put Adani Power under short term ASM again starting today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No rerating yet for diagnostic players despite price hikes as margins fall

While discounts have come down, pricing gap still large between incumbents and new players

Topics
Diagnostics | price hike | Dr Lal PathLabs

Ram Prasad Sahu 

pharma

After December quarter results, which were a mixed bag, and muted near term outlook of listed diagnostics players, brokerages have cut their estimates for FY24. They expect volumes and realisations to be under pressure given weakness in Covid-adjusted test volumes and higher competitive pressures.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Diagnostics

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 09:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.