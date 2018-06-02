No Supreme Court relief for Tatas in Taj Mansingh auction case

The on Friday declined to grant relief to Tata-owned (IHCL), which challenged the order of the allowing auction of the prestigious Mansingh luxury hotel located in the heart of the capital.

After short arguments, the Tata firm withdrew its appeal. The court allowed the company to approach it after the auction in case of any grievance.

Commenting on the issue IHCL said, “We have withdrawn the special leave petition before the Hon’ble as the Hon’ble Court was not inclined at this point to intervene in the ongoing tender process for the licensing rights of Taj Mansingh. We reiterate that the Hon’ble Supreme Court, in its order dated April 20, 2017, recorded that the unblemished track record of Indian Hotels and its capabilities would have to be taken into account by while taking a final decision; and that also stated before the that the order was to be one of the factors which would be taken into account while evaluating the bids. We remain confident of our credentials and convinced that our continued partnership with will ensure the success of this iconic hotel.”

Indian Hotels counsel A M Singhvi submitted before the vacation bench consisting of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice MM Shantanagouder that it was running the hotel for 40 years without any complaint and had paid Rs 4.6 billion in lease. It had also spent Rs 2 billion in capital expenditure. The Supreme Court had allowed of the 300-room hotel last April but the company argued that the procedure set by NDMC violated the court order. The hotel moved the high court, but on May 22, it allowed the auction to go on. The 33-year lease of the hotel had expired in 2011.