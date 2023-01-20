JUST IN
Bombay High Court rejects Rapido's plea over plying bike-taxi in Pune
India to benefit from US, China decoupling: Gautam Adani tells Davos summit
JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls over 85% to Rs 474 crore on higher expenses
Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs, over 6% of its global workforce
DGCA fines Air India Rs 30 lakh for urination incident, says rules violated
Lay offs deepen at chip-maker Intel, 201 jobs to be cut by January 31
DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for urination incident in flight
HDFC to raise at least Rs 3000 cr via bonds; may invite bids next week
Birla Group Holdings to raise funds through sale of commercial papers
Swiggy lays off 380 employees, CEO says 'very difficult decision': Report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Bombay High Court rejects Rapido's plea over plying bike-taxi in Pune
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nod to Apple's Chinese suppliers may ring in jobs for Sriperumbudur

Among the 14 firms to have got initial go-ahead is Luxshare with a unit in the town near Chennai

Topics
Apple  | China | India

Shine Jacob  |  Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) 

Luxshare India Private Ltd
Luxshare India Private Ltd

By the busy Chennai-Bengaluru national highway, where construction work is causing roadblocks these days, a board reads: “Welcome: Luxshare India Private Ltd.''

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apple

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 17:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.