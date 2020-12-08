Nokia starts manufacturing next generation 5G equipment at Chennai facility

Telecom equipment maker has started the production of next generation equipment at its Chennai plant. said it was the first to manufacture the New Radio in India, and it is now producing AirScale massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (mMIMO) solution at the facility, which has attracted investments worth Rs 600 crore since 2018.

The facility has manufactured more than 5 million telecom network equipment units over the years.

“The equipment is already being exported to many countries in advanced stages of deployment. Nokia's Chennai plant is a significant contributor to the government's 'Make in India' initiative to boost domestic manufacturing designed to position India as a manufacturing hub for the latest telecom gear,” said the company.

Nokia is now manufacturing mMIMO-based 5G products with the latest 64-Transmit/64-Receive (64T64R) configuration.

Massive MIMO is a key element of that delivers high capacity, especially in densely populated locations. It brings together antennas at the transmitter and receiver to ensure improved speed and spectrum efficiency.

“Our Chennai factory has emerged as a benchmark of India's manufacturing capabilities, bringing an entire range of telecom technology to operators in India and the rest of the world. From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to producing MIMO, it demonstrates our innovative manufacturing capabilities and our belief in India's skill and talent to produce equipment. This will enable us to support Indian Operators as they prepare to launch 5G,” said Sanjay Malik, senior vice president and head of India Market.