Non-telcos have more to worry about AGR bill, may owe upto Rs 2.27 trillion

In its submission to the Supreme Court, seeking a review of its verdict on the payment of dues linked to adjusted gross revenue (AGR), Bharti Airtel has estimated that non-telecom companies including public sector units (PSUs) have to fork out as much as Rs 2.27 trillion as a result of last month’s court order that upheld the government definition of AGR.

Based on the calculations given in the petition, the AGR-related payout by non-telecom companies would far exceed the demand made on telcos including those who have either shut down or sold off. According to estimates, telcos ...