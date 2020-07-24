Not buying from China, will supply J&K Smart meters by Dec: Techno Electric

Company, a Kolkata-based electric equipment manufacturer, which won the tender for installing 200,000 smart meters in Jammu and Srinagar towns said it stands by the project despite “unreasonable allegations” and will conclude the project by the year-end.

Speaking with Business Standard, P P Gupta, managing director of Techno, said that the sub-contract for supply of remote communication technology is signed with the Indian unit of Chinese equipment major Dongfang Electronics Pvt Ltd (DFE), so they are “not importing any Chinese equipment, as alleged”.

Business Standard recently reported the Jammu power department has asked for an enquiry and scrutiny of the tender by RECPDCL – the tendering authority for the smart meters project. The letter dated July 9 is in response to several complaints made by L&T and CyanConnode, which said Techno hired a Chinese company as its sub-contractor which hurts ‘national security’.

Responding to statements made by L&T and CyanConnode, Gupta said, “After seven months of award of contract, now that there are border tensions, the are writing against the project.”

The project costing Rs 125 crore was awarded by RECPDCL, an arm of Rural Electrification Corporation under the ministry of power, in September 2019. The project entails setting up 100,000 smart meters each in Jammu and Srinagar cities, along with allied communication and back-end infrastructure.

The project is divided into three parts – the main EPC contractor was Techno Electric and sub-contract of meter supply was with Allied Engineering Works (AEW), and Radio Frequency (RF) Communication by Dongfang Electronics pvt ltd (DFE). RF is a remote communication system for power equipment such as smart meters.

However, according to the documents accessed by Business Standard the winning bid by Techno Electric was with infrastructure major L&T as meter supplier and a Gurgaon-based UK company CyanConnode as RF communication supplier. Both the have now alleged ‘breach of contract’ and that DFE and AEW lack “technical qualifications”.

Gupta said there was no exclusivity between his company and the two sub-contractors – L&T and CyanConnode for executing this project. He also said L&T was not on the same table with them over the price.

RECPDCL has denied any communication from Jammu regarding this project and also said additional sub-contractors were allowed under the tender guidelines.

“Allied meters is one of the largest manufacturers in Delhi and has in the past supplied to EESL as well. These meters have been tested by the Electrical Research and Development Association (ERDA) based in Baroda and are BIS certified. So the statements regarding their qualifications are unfounded. ,” said Gupta.

He said the Smart Meter market has started opening up only in recent years and till yet was under the monopoly of certain players such as L&T and Genus. “They want to keep their hold on the market but the sector needs more vendors who can meet the coming demand,” Gupta told the paper.

Techno quoted Rs 255 crore for 200,000 smart meters in the reverse bidding held for the tender. However, due to budget restrictions with RECPDCL, the agency awarded Techno only 115,000 tenders at the total cost of Rs 125 crore, with the undertaking that on the same terms, the second phase of balance meters would be executed, Gupta said.

He said earlier the tenders for smart meters were restricted to only meter manufacturers but the government is opening up to more players by expanding the qualifications for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and system integrators. “The government wants more players in the market,” said Gupta adding Jammu government is supporting the project and any enquiry is just for “due diligence under protocol.”

The union ministry of power last month announced a ban on import of Chinese power equipment for which there is sufficient domestic capability and that any import would need prior approval of the government.