Not interested in Air India divestment, focus on organic growth: Emirates

"We remain committed to support India's vision for the tourism and aviation sectors"

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Emirates Airline has ruled out participation in Air India disinvestment and said it will continue to focus on organic growth opportunities in India.

Emirates is the largest foreign airline operating in India with over 10 per cent market share. The carrier operates 170 weekly frequencies to nine cities in India.

In a statement, Emirates said "We do not intend to acquire equity in Air India as we are currently focused on our own organic growth. We remain committed to support India’s vision for the tourism and aviation sectors.“

“Our journey in India has been defined by progressive investment, partnership, and growth. We started with two direct routes to Mumbai and Delhi, and now offer 170 weekly services to nine cities. Through our partnerships with SpiceJet and Vistara, our customers have access to an extensive network of cities across India," the airline added
First Published: Tue, January 28 2020. 16:29 IST

