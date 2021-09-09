Notion acquires Automate.io; gets its first engineering hub in India

-
-
Work collaboration company Notion has acquired Automate.io, a software-as-a-services company based in Hyderabad. The financial details of the deal have not been not disclosed.
The 5-year-old company has around 40 employees. With this acquisition Notion gets its first engineering hub in India.
"Together with Automate, we will give users and enterprises the ability to seamlessly bring their most valuable workflows into Notion, so it can truly serve as a central hub for work," said Akshay Kothari, COO, Notion.
With major platform partners like Zapier and IFTTT, as well as with the launch of the Notion API earlier this year, Notion has expanded access to thousands of integrations for every kind of Notion user and the team. The company plans to expand on these efforts with this acquisition, and will continue to work closely with partners on even more integrations that can enable users and enterprises alike to build the tools they need to succeed at work.
"Our mission has always been to support businesses by automating repetitive tasks, and to be more efficient. We want users to spend less time dealing with challenging integrations, and more time building and creating the software they need," says Ashok Gudibandla, CEO, Automate.io. "Together with Notion, we'll be able to offer the same integration and automation experience to a broader set of users across the globe. We are thrilled to be joining forces with Notion, an ideal partner who shares our values and commitment to extending the power of a collaborative, seamless software experience," he said.
Automate's home in Hyderabad will also become Notion's fifth global office, joining existing locations in Dublin, Tokyo, New York, and San Francisco. It will be Notion's first engineering hub outside the US, where the company will continue hiring key engineering talent, while supporting their community of passionate local users.
