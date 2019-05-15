Novelis' acquisition of Aleris hits European Commission roadblock

Within days of the European Commission rejecting the merger of Tata Steel’s European unit with Thyssenkrupp’s steel business, the Commission on Tuesday “stopped the clock” on its in-depth investigation into Novelis’ proposed acquisition of Aleris. The procedure is activated when the parties concerned fail to provide in time the information sought by the Commission.

The Commission had earlier set August 8, 2019, as the deadline to complete its review of the deal. US-based Novelis, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Hindalco ...