Now, Amrutanjan's healthcare products available online on Amazon Prime

Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd has signed an agreement with e-commerce major Amazon to offer its products through the latter's platform. The 125-year-old brand and its range of products are now being marketed through Amazon Prime from August 18, said the company.

While initiatives have been taken to strengthen distribution in the existing channels -- wholesale, general trade, chemists and modern trade -- e-commerce is also the principal area of focus for the company as part of its 'Go to Market' effort, said a company official.

The company at present has over one million retailers and 1,850 stockists in its distribution network, apart from exports to West Asia, Africa and neighbouring countries. It is also planning to enter the US and European markets in the near future, according to the company's annual report for the year 2017-18.