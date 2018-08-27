Now, Amrutanjan's healthcare products available online on Amazon Prime

-
ALSO READ
Amazon flaunts Pay to take on e-wallet biggies, to extend credit services
Improved margins in Europe, Japan help Amazon offset India losses
With an eye on Flipkart-Walmart deal, Amazon invests Rs 27 bn in India
Amazon may buy 10% in Future Retail for $600 mn, expand offline retail biz
Amazon launches ad-free music streaming service for Prime members
-
Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd has signed an agreement with e-commerce major Amazon to offer its products through the latter's platform. The 125-year-old brand and its range of products are now being marketed through Amazon Prime from August 18, said the company.
While initiatives have been taken to strengthen distribution in the existing channels -- wholesale, general trade, chemists and modern trade -- e-commerce is also the principal area of focus for the company as part of its 'Go to Market' effort, said a company official.
The company at present has over one million retailers and 1,850 stockists in its distribution network, apart from exports to West Asia, Africa and neighbouring countries. It is also planning to enter the US and European markets in the near future, according to the company's annual report for the year 2017-18.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU