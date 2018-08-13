Now, buy Nykaa's beauty products while watching its make-up videos

In it’s continued efforts to drive sales online, beauty retailer Nykaa has introduced a new feature on its videos called ‘watch and buy’. The new feature allows viewers of Nykaa’s videos on social media platforms, and on the Nykaa mobile app, to add products to their shopping carts in real time.

The users are provided with the option to checkout with the selected products once the video is over. “Live streaming is emerging as a powerful medium of communication. Since its launch, the live streaming service has had over 2 million views. Live videos are ...