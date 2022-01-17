Now, Maharashtra and Punjab invite Elon Musk's Tesla to set up unit

-
-
After Telangana, Maharashtra and Punjab on Sunday invited Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, to set up a production unit in their states.
After Musk tweeted about “challenges with the government” in connection with his firm's plans to launch its products in India, Minister Jayant Patil responded on Twitter and said: "Maharashtra is one of the most progressive states in India. We will provide you all the necessary help from Maharashtra for you to get established in India. We invite you to establish your manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.”
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also on Sunday invited Musk to set up Tesla’s unit in state’s industrial hub Ludhiana.
“I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as a hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time-bound single-window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development,” Sidhu tweeted.
The offers come two days after Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao invited Musk to set up shop in his state.
Last year, Tesla had sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India.
The Union heavy industries ministry had asked the electric car major to first start manufacturing EVs in India before tax concessions could be considered.
The electric car major had requested the Union government to standardise the tariff on electric cars to 40 per cent, irrespective of Customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on such vehicles.
