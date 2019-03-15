Now, manpower crunch hits staffing solution providers in the IT industry

Even as subcontracting and third-party employers are rushing to balance the spike in IT talent demand, these personnel providers themselves have been facing a resource crunch. And, are turning to own skilling platforms for closing the gap.

Web-based technologies, artificial intelligence and data sciences are the most sought skills; in many cases, the market requirements change in months. “The new-age skills are scarce and expensive to source. Since the transformation of jobs in the sector has happened rapidly, employers are willing to offer a premium for these, instead of ...