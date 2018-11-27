Now take a brand new car on a long-term subscription: All you need to know

Cars are good and sought after. But the downside of buying a four-wheeler is the often toilsome process of paying back the car loan. Added interest costs aside, it's stressful to take on debt that may go on for, in some cases, 10 years. Customers, especially those in the sub 30 age group, don't want it either, because in today’s fast-evolving lifestyle circumstances, including the place of work or residence, may change at a moment's notice.

A bunch of innovative have come up with alternative solutions to traditional car ownership.

Now you can take a brand new car on a long-term subscription—that is, pay a monthly ‘subscription fee’ for the duration of use of the vehicle, and hand it over when its need expires. Motors-backed car rental company is doing that.

The three-year-old startup has launched a new service called OPEN. Here, the user can pick a car from 25-odd models, including Honda City, and Creta, and have it delivered right from the OEM (original equipment manufacturer). In this model, the user keeps the vehicle for a minimum duration of 12 months, and up to 48 months, with an option to return it any time in the interim. The vehicle can also be bought at a pre-determined price.

To be sure, the user, here does not have to pay any down payment and insurance and taxes that come with the purchase of a new vehicle. All this, including the cost of regular maintenance at the workshop, are factored in the subscription fee.

The product will go live in six metro cities on Thursday, the company said and will roll out in another nine cities next week.

co-founder and chief executive officer Anupam Agarwal said OPEN is a culmination of insights from the company’s short-term car rental business. “Two trends are obvious. People don’t want to hold on to assets. Secondly, they want to save lot of money—it’s going towards a consumption economy,” said Agarwal, a former McKinsey & Co associate partner.

Agarwal and Karan Jain, his McKinsey colleague, launched in July 2015. Earlier this year, the start-up racked up Rs100 crore in a series B round led by Motors.

A ‘standard hatchback’ is available on Revv for Rs18,000-20,000 a month, said Agarwal. Others too are getting into the segment. Last month, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, the country’s third largest car maker, launched a leasing program on the same lines, offering its models on monthly rentals between which ranges from Rs13,499 to Rs32,999 plus taxes.

According to the pricing shared by Revv, a mid-range model (LXi Petrol) of Maruti Suzuki Swift, a popular Indian hatchback, goes for Rs20,484 a month (inclusive of GST). This totals to Rs 2.4 lakhs in a year and, in three years Rs 7.4 lakh— almost Rs 70,000 higher than the current on-road price of a new Swift LXi in New Delhi.

Cars are depreciable assets, depreciating 5% in the first year, 20% in the second, 25% in the third and so. A back of envelope calculation shows a Swift LXi bought for the current ex-showroom price of Rs5.9 lakh will be valued at Rs3.6Lakhs after three years.

On the other hand, if one buys the same car on loan, the return on investment in a lot sounder in the long run. Here, about 15% of the ex-showroom price (of Swift LXi), or Rs 88,000 along with the first year’s insurance and taxes of about Rs1 Lakh are paid up front. The remaining Rs5 Lakh is put on equal monthly instalments for three years. Given the rate of interest on car from a typical private bank is 9.5% per annum, monthly instalment comes down to about Rs16,000.

That’s a competitive figure vis-à-vis monthly subscription charge for Swfit LXi on Revv, where one doesn’t have to pay an upfront amount. Agarwal argues that it provides a compelling case where as a segment of customers don’t really want to own cars.