NPCI onboards Turkish firm PayCore to develop softPoS solutions for RuPay

-
ALSO READ
NPCI, SBI Payments join hands to launch "RuPay SoftPoS" for merchants
NPCI adds reloadable wallet feature in RuPay cards for offline transactions
RBI working committee in favour of setting up NPCI-type agency for fintechs
Paytm crosses 1.2 bn monthly transactions, maintains leadership position
RuPay set to expand credit card business in India, take it to masses
-
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organization for retail payments in India, has onboarded PayCore, a global payments solutions company based out of Turkey, to develop SoftPoS solutions for its card network RuPay.
“This solution can be integrated into bank or aggregator acquiring systems to enable acquiring of RuPay using mobile phones enabled with NFC capability or add-ons,” NPCI said in a release on Monday.
The idea behind SoftPoS is merchants can use their NFC-enabled smartphones as point of sale (PoS) machines to accept contactless payments. SoftPoS is a revolutionary technology that allows merchants to accept card payments directly on their phones or devices without the need for any additional software.
“NPCI aims at widening the spread of RuPay SoftPOS among micro, small and medium-sized businesses in different parts of the country, with its network of banks along with PayCore,” it said.
Ali Kancal, CEO of PayCore said, with PayCore’s SoftPOS solution, which enables smartphones and tablets to be used as POS terminals without any additional devices, the investment costs required by banks to reach over 63 million micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses will be significantly reduced.
PayCore has collaborated with Indian firms prior to this. Hitachi Payment, one of the largest digital payment companies in India, uses PayCore’s SoftPOS technology in its data center and SBI Payment, the payment solutions company of the State Bank of India is also among their customers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU