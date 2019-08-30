NTPC commissions first ultra-super critical 660 Mw unit in Madhya Pradesh

Power generator Limited said it has commissioned country’s first ultra-super critical generation unit of 660 Mw at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. This plant operates at an efficiency of 41.5 per cent which is 3.3 per cent higher than the conventional super critical units with steam parameters of 6,000 degree Celcius temperatures and 270 kg/cm2 pressure.

An ultra super-critical power plant use less coal per megawatt as compared to a conventional thermal power unit. This leads to lower emissions (such as of carbon dioxide and mercury), higher efficiency and also reduces cost of fuel per Mw of power produced. "The high efficiency will result in less coal consumption for generating same amount of electricity vis-à-vis ultra-super critical plants and will result in reduction of 3.3 per cent carbon dioxide emissions," said in a statement.

The Khargone plant will have a total capacity of 1,320 MW with two Units of 660 MW each. The required facilities for sustainable running of the plant like fuel handling and transportation systems are ready and the plant is will start commercial operation very soon, said the company.