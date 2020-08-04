NTPC Group's power generation in July rises 13% at 26.73 billion units

JUST IN
NTPC on Tuesday said its power generation including of joint ventures and subsidiaries rose 13.3% to 26.73 billion units in July as compared to the preceding month

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects

NTPC on Tuesday said its power generation including of joint ventures and subsidiaries rose 13.3 per cent to 26.73 billion units in July as compared to the preceding month.

In June, the total power generation of the NTPC Group stood at 23.59 billion units (BU), a company statement said.

NTPC Coal stations registered a growth of 5.6 per cent year-on- year with generation of 21.89 BU compared with 20.74 BU in July 2019.

The Korba project (2,600 MW) in Chhattisgarh achieved over 100 per cent plant load factor or capacity utilisation last month.

With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations.

