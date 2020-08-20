NTPC: Improved earnings visibility boosts sentiment for attractive stock

The NTPC stock has surged almost 9 per cent since its June quarter results were announced a few days back. While this was positive, it's the improving earnings visibility that is boosting sentiment for the attractively valued stock.

The company commercialised 660 megawatt (Mw) capacity during Q1FY21, taking its total standalone commercial capacity to 50.4 gigawatt (Gw). For FY21, analysts at Emkay Research expect 4.8 Gw of capacity to achieve commercialisation, followed by another 5.4 Gw in FY22. NTPC had already commercialised 5.3 Gw capacity for FY20 — the highest in a ...