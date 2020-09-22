NTPC opens up its plant premises for manufacturing units, invites EoIs

India's largest power generating company, the state-owned NTPC Limited has decided to open up its plant premises for manufacturing units.

The company has invited expression of interest (EoI) from ‘Medium, Small & Micro Enterprises’ (MSME) and manufacturing companies to set up their units in the premises of NTPC’s thermal power plants. “NTPC has invited the EOI from MSMEs and Indian Companies for setting up energy intensive manufacturing plants such as bulk chemicals - ammonia, urea, chlorAlkali, gypsum and gypsum products, geopolymer, cooling & heating ...