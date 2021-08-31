NTPC plans to ramp up coal supply as shortage hits thermal units

As thermal power generation units across the country grapple with coal shortage, India's largest power generator is looking at several methods to augment supply to states. It is also relying on gas-run units to improve power supply in the middle of a

NTPC, however, added sta­tes were not scheduling po­wer from gas-based stations but were drawing from the grid. Gas-run power units sell power at higher rates than coal, hydro and renewable energy units as most rely on imported gas. As on August 29, the peak power demand stood at 173 Gw while the peak shortage was 201 Mw. In energy consumption terms, de­mand was 4,032 million un­its (MUs) while the deficit stood at 24 MUs (on Saturday).

On Friday, the energy deficit was 75 MUs. Several thermal units across the country are pointing at a shortage of coal. Close to 87 Gw of power generation capacity has coal stock less than 8 days, and 17 Gw cap­acity has less than one day of coal stock.

said the company was augmenting its imported coal capacity of 2.7 million tonne, which was drawn from its earlier contracts. It is also making available coal at its units with critical coal positions (less than seven days of stock) by getting coal from units that have adequate stock.

said it was increasing coal production in all its captive mines. The company has 10 coal mines of its own and of these, three are operational. “Darlipalli Unit-2 (800 Mw) was put into operation and commercial operation is to start from September 1. The plant is a pit-head station, and coal is being fed from the Dulanga mine of NTPC,” said. Darlipalli is located in Odisha. The company said it was coordinating with Coal India and railways for augmenting at critical stations and “diverting (freight) rakes wherever required.” NTPC said 7 Gw of gas power capacity is av­ailable, as against 3 Gw last week during peak demand hours.